Waterfront Park Pier

Primaries are May 24; If you don’t vote, don’t complain. Baldwin County’s registered voters will have an opportunity to take part in the democratic process that is at the core of why we celebrate Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 24, with a run-off scheduled for June 21 between the two top candidates in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Elected will be state representatives, state senators, members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate, State Board of Education, Alabama Supreme Court, and statewide constitutional offices. Voters will also vote on several proposed constitutional amendments. Party primary elections will be on Tuesday, May 24, with primary run-off elections on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO