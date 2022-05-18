ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Waterfront Park Pier

By Mullet Wrapper
mulletwrapper.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContractors for the City of Orange Beach have started tearing down the old Waterfront Park pier.. The pier was severely damaged by Hurricane...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

Related
mulletwrapper.net

Island’s Own Miss Alabama Speaks At OBHS

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford, a graduate of Gulf Shores High School and the first runner-up Miss America, recently shared her “Unplug, The Digital Diet Plan” passion with Orange Beach students grades 7-12. The plan’s goal is to to use the actual medium itself to help educate teens and others as to the harmful consequences of overuse of cell phones and find technological balance in their lives by offering practical steps to find a balance of use so that people can gain and maintain overall health and well being.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Florida red snapper season will start on June 17

The Florida Gulf of Mexico red snapper season will be extended to 57 days and include both summer and fall sessions. The 45-day summer season will be June 17-July 31. And the 12-day fall weekend season will be Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 2-23. Snapper fishing will also be legal over Veteran’s Day weekend, Nov. 11-13, and Thanksgiving Day weekend, Nov. 25-27. The 57 day season is the longest since the state began managing the species. The state’s 2021 red snapper season ran for 54 days. Snapper fishing was legal in federal waters off Florida for 63 days.
FLORIDA STATE
mulletwrapper.net

Primaries are May 24; If you don’t vote, don’t complain

Primaries are May 24; If you don’t vote, don’t complain. Baldwin County’s registered voters will have an opportunity to take part in the democratic process that is at the core of why we celebrate Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 24, with a run-off scheduled for June 21 between the two top candidates in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Elected will be state representatives, state senators, members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate, State Board of Education, Alabama Supreme Court, and statewide constitutional offices. Voters will also vote on several proposed constitutional amendments. Party primary elections will be on Tuesday, May 24, with primary run-off elections on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy