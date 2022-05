OMAHA, Neb. — Gary Player, a golfing legend, recently visited Nebraska to learn about the cutting-edge pancreatic cancer research happening in our state. "These people want to cure pancreatic cancer, and they will do it because they're not saying we'd like to, it's possible; they're saying we will cancel this disease, and we will change many peoples' lives and give them life quality," Player said.

