Valdosta State softball ready for rematch in Super Regionals

Last season, the Valdosta State softball team played here at home for the chance to travel to Denver to play for a Division II national championship. This year, the Lady Blazers have to hit the road.

They're facing a familiar foe too, Auburn Montgomery, a team who took three of four from Valdosta State in the regular season.

The Lady Blazers are coming off what head coach Thomas Macera calls their best softball of the season after winning their Regional. As they look ahead to the Warhawks and Super Regionals, they're focused on continuing that play - error free softball, timely hitting, and getting the job done.

"When you keep playing a team over and over and over, it's hard to beat the same team again, just over and over and over. It's tough," said Macera. "It makes it hard on the girls and you know each other so well. We know if we play clean ball we can beat them. We know if we play clean ball when we played them in the past, we would have won every one of those games. It's not that we can beat that team, we just have to go there and play a better game."

Valdosta State's best of three series with Auburn Montgomer begins Thursday. Game one is set for 7:00.