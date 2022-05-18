ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta State softball ready for rematch in Super Regionals

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295q4u_0fhiQpS000

Last season, the Valdosta State softball team played here at home for the chance to travel to Denver to play for a Division II national championship. This year, the Lady Blazers have to hit the road.

They're facing a familiar foe too, Auburn Montgomery, a team who took three of four from Valdosta State in the regular season.

The Lady Blazers are coming off what head coach Thomas Macera calls their best softball of the season after winning their Regional. As they look ahead to the Warhawks and Super Regionals, they're focused on continuing that play - error free softball, timely hitting, and getting the job done.

"When you keep playing a team over and over and over, it's hard to beat the same team again, just over and over and over. It's tough," said Macera. "It makes it hard on the girls and you know each other so well. We know if we play clean ball we can beat them. We know if we play clean ball when we played them in the past, we would have won every one of those games. It's not that we can beat that team, we just have to go there and play a better game."

Valdosta State's best of three series with Auburn Montgomer begins Thursday. Game one is set for 7:00.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Thomasville baseball sweeps Pace in Final Four

MABLETON, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville baseball team punched their ticket to the State Championship series on Monday night defeating Pace Academy in two games. In game one, it was a solo shot from Bulldogs senior catcher Whit Wetherington that helped propel the road team to victory and in game two, senior Gabe Duncan homered and pitched a complete game to send his team to Statesboro.
THOMASVILLE, GA
seminoles.com

Kaley Mudge: The Darling Of College Softball

Tallahassee, Fla. (seminoles.com) – The college softball world is certainly glad that Florida State’s Kaley Mudge decided not to pursue weightlifting when she was a senior in high school. As a multi-sport athlete who excelled in every sport she tried – softball, volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track. She...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
valdostatoday.com

Vikings conclude spring pratice under new head coach

LOWNDES CO. – Both middle schools and varsity Vikings finish up spring practice as spring games begin under head coach Zach Grage’s guidance. This week our Vikings are finishing up an exciting spring practice under new program head coach Zach Grage. Both the middle schools and varsity will complete their spring on Thursday and Friday.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

High school baseball ‘22: Rough night for local teams in regional finals

Region 1-7A Bartram Trail couldn’t get its offense going until far too late in a 6-3 loss to visiting Hagerty on Tuesday night. The Bears were hitless for 3 2/3 innings against Garrett Baumann before finally making it interesting late. Bartram (21-9) pushed two runs across in the sixth and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh before Baumann ended it with a K. Noah Wood had two hits and a pair of RBI for the Bears.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valdosta State#Blazers#Division Ii
valdostatoday.com

Bainbridge fishermen win state fishing championship

LINCOLNTON – Two Bainbridge fishermen have won the bass fishing state championship against 129 other boats that made the finals. According to GHSA Facebook page, Bainbridge Bass Cats have won the 2nd GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship out of 58 schools who made the finals. The tournament, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, was held on May 14th at Clarks Hill Lake.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Eater

It’s Peach Season Again in Georgia

Georgia’s intense, devilish heat is starting to settle in now, but those 90-degree-plus temperatures and long days of summer sunlight so warm one’s skin cringes do have an upside: peach season is officially underway in Georgia. Folks from outlying states can believe otherwise, but nothing stands on the...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Controversy underway in State Rep. District 153 race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia Primary is just six days away and the State Representative race in District 153 is brewing up controversy as one of the candidates is making criminal allegations and has filed a police report. Al Wynn and David Sampson are Democratic candidates for State Representative. Just...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
valdostatoday.com

Wild Adventures offers free admission to educators

VALDOSTA – Teachers and school employees are being offered free admission to Wild Adventures during Educator Appreciation Weekend. Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. “We recognize that the past...
VALDOSTA, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place is more famous in Baltimore and its neighboring cities. But its recipe of fried chicken and fried fish is undeniable. So if you ever go there, you should try the fried chicken and fried fish in the same meal. Because this will be a great joy for you and your taste buds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
country1037fm.com

There’s An 8-Foot Alligator On My Front Porch

We lived in Florida for the first year that we were married. Okay, it was Tallahassee-anyone who lives in Florida will tell you THAT’S not Florida. T-town in more South Georgia/East Alabama. Anyway, for many reasons, there’s NO WAY we’d ever live there again. And we NEVER had the experience that Ed Ferraro did last week. No, for some reason the prehistoric monsters that populate that state tend to stay way south of the panhandle of the Sunshine State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

5-month-old hospitalized with skull fractures, father arrested

VALDOSTA – A 20-year-old Valdosta resident has been charged with cruelty to children while his child is recovering from skull fractures in a Jacksonville, FL hospital. Arrested: Greathouse, Jasion, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident. On May 2, 2022, at approximately 3:51 pm., Valdosta Police Officers...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

Clay County woman turns $50 into $1M prize playing scratch-off game

A 37-year-old Middleburg woman lucked out when she bought a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket in Jacksonville and won a $1 million prize. The Clay County resident claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy