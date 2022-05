MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety Troopers say they found “Bubba,” a dog that went missing in February after a rollover crash on the U.S. 93. DPS was called out to the area near milepost 148, south of Wikieup, on Feb. 13 after Bubba and his owners had been in a rollover accident. After the crash, Bubba went missing, and his owners put up flyers around the area with Bubba’s photos and contact information.

