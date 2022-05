The following post and video contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, particularly about the character of Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen. One of the biggest surprises in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the fact that the villain of the movie is actually one of the other Avengers: Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda. We all assumed after WandaVision that she had worked through her grief over the death of Vision, but clearly not; in Multiverse of Madness she is consumed with a need to find her missing children and lashes out at anyone who stops her from locating them. (The fact that she’s been reading from the cursed book the Darkhold probably has something to do with it.)

