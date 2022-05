BOSTON -- There would be no collapse by the Celtics in Game 2. Boston absolutely pummeled the Heat on their home floor on Thursday night, tying the Eastern Conference Finals at a game apiece with a 127-102 win.The Celtics got a lot of everything from everyone, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 27 points, five assists and five rebounds. Jaylen Brown was just as strong, scoring 24 points to go with eight rebounds.Marcus Smart was back to doing Marcus Smart things after missing Game 1 and flirted with a triple double, finishing with 24 points, 12 assists and nine...

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO