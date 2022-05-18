ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccamey, TX

Trio of McCamey athletes sign with college programs

By Jakob Brandenburg
cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - Three McCamey High School athletes signed with college...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Be Excellent - Michael Jasso

Odessa High School celebrates revalidation of National Demonstration School status. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 5/18/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Midland College baseball season ends with heartbreaker in Regional Championship. Updated: May. 17, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT. The Midland College baseball team lost 5-3...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland installing reflective squares to help response time

The event drew nearly 500 shooters from around the world. Michael Jasso is known for doing it all at the Boys and Girls Club of Midland Taylor Park Facility. That's why he is May's Be Excellent winner. Odessa High revalidated as AVID Nat'l Demo School. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

TEAM MOTLEY DRAGON'S CUP

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessa High School celebrates revalidation of National Demonstration School status. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 5/18/22 - clipped version. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Midland College baseball season ends with heartbreaker in Regional Championship.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Mccamey, TX
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

Legacy High School Scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Seniors were rewarded at Legacy High School as they continue their academic career in the fall. For the 2nd year in a row, the Texas Caucus Black School Board is rewarding scholarships to students who’ve helped the African American community and for the work done in the classroom.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Team Motley Dragons Cup returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Team Motley Dragons Cup held its second United States Practical Shooting Association event, attracting many of the biggest names in the sport. “Everybody said it was the best match they shot last year,” range owner Marco Davis said. The first Dragons Cup featured many...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa High revalidated as AVID National Demonstration School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program is celebrating a big accomplishment. They have been revalidated as an AVID National Demonstration School. An AVID National Demo School is a campus that is an exemplary model of readiness for what’s to come after high...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Be Excellent: Michael Jasso

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On any weekday afternoon at Taylor Park in south Midland, you’ll find Michael Jasso. Jasso, who is the Unit Director, showed CBS7 around the Boys and Girls Club facility there, or as he knows it, his pride and joy. As we walk through the halls,...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odessa College#Kosa#Athletic Training#Mccamey High School#Wayland Baptist
cbs7.com

Nonprofits ready for Permian Basin Gives

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland shared spaces near Claydesta Plaza houses more than a dozen nonprofits. Nearly all of them are excited for Tuesday, their biggest fundraising day of the year. It’s called Permian Basin Gives, which has nonprofits like Agape Counseling excited. “Permian Basin Gives and that particular...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Regional Medical Center nurse honored with Circle of Excellence Award

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses has announced the recipients of its annual Circle of Excellence award, which include Denae Sims, Director of Critical Care Services, Odessa Regional Medical Center. She is one of only three nurses from Texas to be honored this year. The 16 nurses...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

24-hour daycare opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas  (KMID/KPEJ) – Families in Midland now have a 24-hour daycare facility available to them and we’re told it’s the only one in town. It’s a big help to families who need an extra hand outside the typical work hours. Tender Steps Daycare and Preschool has been open for several months, but still new […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

What’s the future of I-27?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) In the coming years, a new interstate could be coming to Midland-Odessa. The expansion of I-27 is one step closer after President Joe Biden signed an appropriation bill for it. So what exactly would this mean for you at home? We got some answers. Where could I-27 be? Although nothing is finalized, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with indecency with a child

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he admitted to assaulting a 14-year-old child. Anthony Prieto, 23, has been charged with Indecency With a Child By Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on May 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland installing blue reflectors to hasten emergency response.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve driven around Midland recently, you might’ve noticed blue reflectors popping up all over the city. These little blue squares will soon litter the Midland roadways, designed to denote the city’s fire hydrants. But, why do you need to mark the location...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

USPS to host job fair in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The United States Postal Service in the Midland-Odessa area and several locations in the Permian Basin are looking to hire new employees for delivery positions this week. In a recent news release, the USPS states that the company is named one of the most trusted mailing companies in America.  For more than […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy