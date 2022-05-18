ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 25

Andre Defiant
1d ago

Rand Paul. Booker probably believes in Marxist indoctrination of children in schools….transgenderism, homosexuality….critical race theory, pro abortion…all the while claiming to be a professing Christian. Probably goes to church on Sunday in a 3 piece suit with matching cane.

Reply
7
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Can GOP candidates for mayor and Congress win in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two decades have passed since Louisville last sent a Republican to Congress. Voters have shut the GOP out of the mayor’s office for even longer, with Louisville’s last Republican mayor elected in 1965. Later this year, Bill Dieruf and Stuart Ray hope to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

A guide to Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Candidates in Kentucky’s primary competed Tuesday for the chance to earn their party’s nominations in federal, state and local races. Republican incumbent Rand Paul won his party’s nomination as he pursues a third term, defeating five little-known challengers in the Kentucky primary. Paul has made a name for himself as a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government and restrained spending.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Yarmuth
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Craig Charles
WLKY.com

Federal judge grants injunction keeping Kentucky abortion law blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's controversial abortion law will remain blocked after a decision by a federal judge, siding with the state's only abortion providers. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, for the Western District of Kentucky, issued the preliminary injunction Thursday, replacing a temporary restraining order that initially blocked the law after abortion services ended at the state's only clinics.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington Examiner

Morgan McGarvey beats left-wing rival in Kentucky Democratic primary House fight

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey on Tuesday won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Attica Scott to replace retiring Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic House member. The contest for the state’s Democratic-majority 3rd Congressional District in Louisville, Kentucky, came down to the two progressive candidates, though McGarvey had the endorsement of Yarmuth and was seen as the more establishment figure. He won with over 65% of the vote. The district has been reconfigured somewhat since the 2020 Census but remains a Democratic stronghold, meaning McCarvey is strongly favored to win the general election in November.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Sen#Southern Indiana#Wave News#Democratic
WLWT 5

Rand Paul wins GOP nomination for Kentucky US Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has won the GOP nomination for the Kentucky US Senate seat. Paul beat out his five challengers, including John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick and Paul Hamilton. Paul will face his democratic challenger in November as he seeks...
KENTUCKY STATE
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Wave 3

Kentucky School for the Blind partners with UofL for field school

WAVE News - Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022. ISP reveals who allegedly initiated double homicide in Harrison County. Indiana State Police investigators think it’s clear that Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, fired first, but they don’t know why. After dominating primaries, Charles Booker and Rand Paul set sights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

3 Kentucky communities get funding to assess potential brownfields

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three Kentucky communities have been awarded federal funding to assess potential brownfield sites, officials said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will give the communities a combined $1.4 million to inspect industrial and commercial properties that may contain hazardous substances, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy