Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey on Tuesday won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Attica Scott to replace retiring Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic House member. The contest for the state’s Democratic-majority 3rd Congressional District in Louisville, Kentucky, came down to the two progressive candidates, though McGarvey had the endorsement of Yarmuth and was seen as the more establishment figure. He won with over 65% of the vote. The district has been reconfigured somewhat since the 2020 Census but remains a Democratic stronghold, meaning McCarvey is strongly favored to win the general election in November.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO