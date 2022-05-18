ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic Land Top Pick; Mo Bamba Future in Jeopardy?

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Orlando Magic landing the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the team is likely going to select either Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Auburn’s Jabari Smith or Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren. All three of those players are big men, and with Wendell Carter Jr. recently...

hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny James Jr. Defended Online After Prom Pics Stir Up Controversy

Bronny James Jr. was a Junior in high school this past year. He currently attends Sierra Canyon which is one of the premier high schools in all of California. Bronny is a star at the school and after next year, he is expected to go to college where he will have a very good chance of making it to the NBA where he will play alongside his father, or at least that's what LeBron has led us to believe.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
lakersnation.com

Magic Win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, Lakers Sending No. 8 Pick To Pelicans

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 overall pick. Right after the Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder will appear on the clock — before making another selection at No. 12 — and the Houston Rockets will pick their young new star third when the 2022 NBA Draft takes place at Barclays Center in New York City, N.Y., on June 23, 2022.
Yardbarker

Maxey Hopes to Continue Growing With Harden on Sixers

During his rookie season, Philadelphia 76ers’ first-rounder Tyrese Maxey played behind the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. Since Simmons held out from the Sixers throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season as he wanted a trade, Maxey went from learning from Simmons to replacing the veteran. Maxey was thrown into the fire...
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
NBA

