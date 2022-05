NEW BERN, Craven County — Ramps going to and from U.S. 70 in New Bern are scheduled to be closed for a portion of the next two days. The U.S. 70 West ramp to Front Street (Exit 417A) is scheduled to close between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Then, during the same time on Wednesday, crews plan to close the ramp from Front Street to U.S. 70 West.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO