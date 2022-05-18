New restaurants coming to Parker

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — New businesses will be making their way to the city of Parker.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, city council members voted for the brand new East Bay Flats apartments to be a “mixed-use two” property.

This means they will be able to open up restaurants for residents of the apartments and the Parker community.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said he is looking forward to the growth and revenue that the restaurants and new apartments will bring to Parker.

“The plan is that they’re going to use the land on each end of the property to build a restaurant,” he said. “I hope the one closest to the water will be one you can access by boat and by land. I would ask you to go down and take a look. It looks really, really nice.”

The East Bay Flats apartment complex opened this year.

They hosted their groundbreaking back in April of last year and recently moved in their first tenants.

Mayor Kelly said another apartment complex is set to start construction on the other side of Highway 98.

