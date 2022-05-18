Seattle Area Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molestation in Chelan County

SEQUIM – A routine police stop this morning in Sequim resulted in both a police officer and a suspect receiving non-fatal gunshot wounds. News releases from the Sequim City Attorney’s office and Captain Randy Plumb from the Bremerton Police Dept. say it started with a routine traffic stop at 4:30am. A Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to assist 7 minutes later. For reasons we do not know, the situation rapidly escalated and became physical, which then led to gun shots. The suspect was apprehended, taken to the hospital for evaluation and released to police custody. The suspect had not been booked in Clallam County jail as of noon Thursday.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO