Chelan County, WA

Seattle Area Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molestation in Chelan County

 2 days ago

A 55-year-old Renton man is in the Chelan County Jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to child molestation. Mark Darren Starman admitted to having sexual contact with a...

