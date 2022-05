The Miami Heat pulled out a 118-107 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. It was a tale of two halves for the Heat, who came alive in the third quarter to storm back from an eight-point halftime deficit and proceed to dominate the Celtics for the remainder of the game. Jimmy Butler put up 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the win, while Tyler Herro added 18 points off the bench for the Heat.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO