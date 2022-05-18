ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

CLOQUET BODY CAMS

cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorShor Theatre’s latest production is helping local students learn about the...

www.cbs3duluth.com

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Arrowhead, Duluth, Forest Lodge

Arrowhead Region- A large group of Northland organizations is coming together to sponsor a SCRUBS Camp for area students this summer. SCRUBS Camp is a two-day experience for students in grades 9-12 that teaches them about all different types of health care professions. Covered professions include mental health, surgical technician, mortuary science and more. The camp will be held at Hibbing Community College in August. There are a limited number of spots, but the camp will be free thanks to a local grant!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth School staff required to wear masks again, student masks encouraged

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Starting Monday, May 23, Duluth Public Schools will require all staff to wear masks inside district buildings. That after district leaders consulted with county health officials. School officials say while students and parents are no required to do so at this time, masking is encouraged. According...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Future uncertain for Palace Bar in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior’s Police Chief has asked the city not to renew the alcohol and amusement licenses at the Palace Bar because of an uptick in increasingly violent incidents in the past few months. Brian Noel and his wife have owned Palace Bar since 2017.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet Police Department considers adding body cameras

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- In the wake of George Floyd’s murder two years ago, many have called on police officers to wear body cameras. Following in the footsteps of departments like Duluth and Superior, Cloquet PD may soon be utilizing body-worn cameras. “We’ve wanted to go to...
CLOQUET, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Iron Range, Hibbing, Superior

Iron Range- An annual program is returning this summer. On June 6, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota will once again host its summer meal program called Meet Up and Chow Down. The program provides free lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Volunteers and United Way staff will pass out meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at eight locations across, Chisholm, Hibbing, Mountain Iron, Nashwauk and Virginia. The exact locations are:
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hermantown/Proctor Boy’s Lax fall on senior night

DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - On Thursday night the Hermantown/Proctor Stealth Boy’s lacrosse team hosted the St. Cloud Crush on senior night. After the second quarter, St. Cloud led the way, 4-1. They resumed with their scoring ways in the latter half to win, 8-4 over the Stealth. Copyright...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Grandma’s Marathon nearly sold out ahead of return to full capacity

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Just under a month ahead of Grandma’s Marathon, many of their races are sold out. As they return to full capacity for the first time since 2019, the full marathon and 5K races are completely sold out. The full marathon only has around 75 spots left, as they also near capacity.
DULUTH, MN
#Family Fun
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Proctor softball stays undefeated with another dominating victory

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Proctor softball team picked up another dominating victory by a final of 14-1 over conference rival Cloquet. The Rails now move to 16-0 on the year. Proctor was led by senior, Payton Rodberg, who had five RBIs in the first two innings. Copyright...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hilltoppers use third inning to beat Hawks 7-3

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - After playing their fourth game in four days the Hawks fell to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 7-3 from Wade Stadium. Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Storms may punctuate the night before calmer weather calls on Friday

Flood Warnings will cover parts of Minnesota until further notice according to the National Weather Service Office in Duluth. Thursday night’s chance for more showers and thunderstorms is 70%. Most severe storms should stay south of our region but please remain vigilant in case they do try to track north. The rain should go away on Friday for most zones but a 50% chance of showers will linger near the Canadian border. Rain totals by early Friday morning may run another .25 to .75 of an inch. The weekend coming up should be cool, partially sunny and dry.
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Society
cbs3duluth.com

Rain returns Wednesday and may turn towards storms by Thursday

Flood Warning for Borderland, the Cloquet River and the Aitkin area will continue until at least Wednesday noon. There is a chance it will be extended and or expanded as rain chances will arrive Wednesday and run through next Saturday. Shower and thunderstorms are especially likely Thursday and Friday. Some could become severe and heavy rain is possible. That is good news for Wisconsin and Michigan where the fire danger is high but bad news for Minnesota where the flood danger is high. Calmer conditions should be with us all by Sunday, though.
AITKIN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Showers and storms return to the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Wednesday mainly cloudy, but showers and storms return to the forecast as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential for a few isolated, strong to severe storms with winds upwards of 60 MPH and hail up to 1″ in diameter, but widespread severe weather is not expected with this system. Temperatures climb into the 50s by the lake, 60s further inland. Tonight, we get a break from the showers and storms. With mostly cloudy skies, overhead temperatures fall back into the 40s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wolfpack girls complete season sweep of Stealth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Duluth girls lacrosse team earned another win over Proctor/Hermantown on Tuesday night. Despite trailing 4-1 early, the Wolfpack rallied to tie the game 4-4 and eventually claim a 12-9 win over the Stealth. It’s their second win over the Stealth, completing the season sweep.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cooler and dryer weekend; Frost possible tonight

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Any leftover rain showers should begin to clear as we head through the morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is the possibility of a stray shower throughout the day, but most should stay dry. Temperatures climb into the upper 50 and lower 60s for daytime highs before a cold front knocks down temperatures as we head through the later afternoon hours into the evening. Through the overnight hours, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Some low-lying inland locations away from the lake could see a frost, so be sure to bring in or cover up any susceptible plants. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

A new perspective; 27-year-old stroke survivor shares her story

BIWABIK, MN -- A Northland woman was hit with a harsh reality at a young age, but after several months of recovery, she says she has a new perspective on life. 27-year-old Kailey Lahti was heading to bed one night last December when she began to feel strange. “My lips...
BIWABIK, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Mayor proposes ‘small house’ plan to tackle housing crisis

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Superior Mayor Jim Paine said there’s a housing crisis in the city. Now, he’s proposing a new partnership to create what he calls affordable small homes. Paine said this project would be part of the city’s current Vacant to Value program.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Dry today, rain and storms return for mid-week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Tuesday with mainly sunny skies overhead, but clouds are increasing through the day and will give way to mostly cloudy skies as we head towards this evening. Also making its return, for now, is the lake breeze. Temperatures today climb into the 40s and 50s by the lake; inland, some will crack the mid-60s. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies help to keep us a tad warmer than where we started our Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN

