CLOQUET BODY CAMS

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Wednesday mainly cloudy, but showers and storms return to the forecast as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential for a few isolated, strong to severe storms with winds upwards of 60 MPH and hail up to 1″ in diameter, but widespread severe weather is not expected with this system. Temperatures climb into the 50s by the lake, 60s further inland. Tonight, we get a break from the showers and storms. With mostly cloudy skies, overhead temperatures fall back into the 40s.
