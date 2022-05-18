ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Bald Eagle Released In Orange Beach

By Mullet Wrapper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange Beach Wildlife Center, for the first time ever, has released a Bald Eagle back into the wild. An immature bald eagle a few months ago,...

South Baldwin Safe Boating Classes June 4 & June 25

South Baldwin Safe Boating Classes June 4 & June 25. The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct safe boating classes on June 4 in Foley and June 25 at the Wharf. This class meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license. Course includes boating terminology, trailer and ramp safety, navigation rules, aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws and regulations, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or leave a message at 251-284-1461. Visit cgaux.org for course and class information.
FOLEY, AL
Orange Beach Billfish Classic May 20-21 at The Wharf

Orange Beach Billfish Classic May 20-21 at The Wharf. Weigh-ns for the Orange Beach Billfish Classic, the first major qualifying tournament of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series, will be held Friday, May 20 from 7-8 a.m. and 7 -10 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 6 -10 p.m. on Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach.The tourney splits tournament entry fees awarding the top three teams weighing blue marlin weighed and the three top catch and release teams in the event.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Exit Realty Camping For Cans

EXIT REALTY Gulf Shores held a “Camping for Cans” themed food drive for the Christian Service Center April 22. The event was a huge success resulting in a trailer-load of nonperishable goods collected and delivered to the Christian Service Center. Their efforts will bless many families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. Some of the food collected will be used for the Center’s summer “backpack” food program for children. The program helps families supplement their weekly food supply while their children are not receiving free/reduced breakfast and lunch at school. Thank you Exit Realty Gulf Shores for joining with CSC to serve families in need in our Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan communities. Thank you also to the following businesses that supplied gift baskets for this campaign: A Specialty Bakery; Anchor Title Company; Barr Group Mortgage; The Mike Carey Team, The Home Loan Expert; Southern Shore Coffee; Wheeles Karate and Jiu Jitsu.
GULF SHORES, AL
Travel & Leisure lists Gulf Place among 25 best beaches in USA

Travel & Leisure lists Gulf Place among 25 best beaches in USA. Travel & Leisure magazine included Gulf Shores Public Beach on its 25 Best Beaches in its April issue. According to the magazine, “Pretty palm trees, clear water, and pristine white sand make this beach a standout. It’s located close to the boardwalk, restaurants, and shops with easy access to parking. The well-kept beach is also a great place for activities like volleyball and boogie boarding in the relatively calm surf. And the $3 fee to enter the pier is worth the experience to watch the friendly fishermen, the hungry pelicans, and the occasional dolphins passing by.’’
GULF SHORES, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama Lifestyle
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Rodney Atkins to play Oct. 7 on pontoon in O.B.

Rodney Atkins to play Oct. 7 on pontoon in O.B. Country music star Rodney Atkins will play an on-the-water concert on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. near Zeke’s Marina in Orange Beach, according to a press release from event sponsor Lowe Boats. Attendees are encouraged to join the festivities by boat as Atkins performs a 30-minute acoustic concert onboard an all-new Lowe SS pontoon. The platinum-selling singer, known for No. 1 hits “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)” and “Take a Back Road,” put six tracks in Country Aircheck’s “Top 100 Songs of Our Decade (2006-2016),” including four singles from the Going Through Hell album.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Neil Dover to play at historic Blakeley State Park May 27

Neil Dover to play at historic Blakeley State Park May 27. We know he has commanded the stage every single Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Flora-Bama for the past 10 years, and that he is one of a plethora of reasons, musical and otherwise, that the Flora-Bama is the world’s best beach bar. But crooner Neil Dover is also giving his fans to visit the site of the last Civil War battle when he plays a May 27 show at Historic Blakeley State Park as part of the park’s spring concert series.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Smoke on The Mountain run starts June 3 at SBCT

The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre returns to Gulf Shores for its nineteenth season with shows six days a week from June 3 through July 1 at South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores. Tickets are available at SummerTide.org or at the ticket office beginning May 25 by calling 251-968-6721.
GULF SHORES, AL
#Bald Eagle#Obwc#Gulf Shores Fire Rescue
The Lighthouse Takes Back The Night

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Lighthouse staff (pictured) and volunteers presented an event in Loxley on Thursday April 28th entitled “Take Back The Night.” Members of The Lighthouse staff were joined by students from local high schools, Law Enforcement Officers, clergy and other community members, to demonstrate support for victims and survivors of sexual assault. Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz spoke on her passion for defending victims of sexual assault, and courageous words were delivered by a survivor who is on the journey to healing. The mission of The Lighthouse is the elimination of family violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services, and collaboration with the community. A non-profit agency founded in 1994, The Lighthouse provides sexual assault services to Baldwin and Escambia (AL) counties. The Lighthouse also provides domestic violence services to Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in Alabama. More info: thelighthouseabeacon.org.
LOXLEY, AL
Anna Goeke wins Garvin Award

The Original Oyster House awarded a Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarship to Foley High’s Anna Goeke, who will study studio art at the University of South Alabama. In 2006, the scholarship was founded in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin, who was an exceptional employee, a volunteer Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver and a talented artist. Tragically at age 19, Chelsea lost her life in a boating accident while volunteering.
EDUCATION
First OBHS grads are “truly a very strong, unique class”

First OBHS grads are “truly a very strong, unique class”. When the Orange Beach High School class of 2022 that stepped forward to pick up diplomas on May 17 will be truly uniquely remembered in a number of ways. “I call them the class of grit and endurance,” School...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Big Beach Brewery wins gold at World Beer Cup

Brewers Rod Murray and Ryan Bingham (pictured), along with Big Beach Brewing staff offically put themselves on the craft beer map at the recent World Beer Cup in Minneapolis, taking home their first ever Gold Award in the German-Style Schwarzbier category. The competition included 11,000 beer entries, 2,600 breweries from...
GULF SHORES, AL
Students will help produce June 11 Dustin Lynch show at OWA

Students will help produce June 11 Dustin Lynch show at OWA. High school students from across Alabama, through the Reach and Teach nonprofit will gain valuable experience working alongside industry professionals to during the June 11 Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest at OWA in Foley. Dustin Lynch will headline the concert, with Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley opening the 6 p.m. show. Tickets start at $25 at VisitOWA.com/tunes-tanlines or at the Tropic Falls admission window.
FOLEY, AL
Free Baldwin Pops Band concert May 29 at OWA

The Baldwin Pops Band will present a free outdoor concert on Sunday, May 29 at 5 p.m. at OWA in Foley in the shopping area adjacent to the splash pad. The band will also play on Sunday, May 22 at Honey Bee Park in Robertsdale as part of a year-long Centennial celebration in that city. That concert includes the premiere performance of Hub City March, a concert march, by Ryan J. Williams, commissioned by the Baldwin Pops Band.
FOLEY, AL
$12.4 million RESTORE grant to fund Eco Center Phase 2

$12.4 million RESTORE grant to fund Eco Center Phase 2. Gulf Shores will soon get a RESTORE Act payday to the tune of about $12.4 million for phase two construction of the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability. At the May 16 work session, the council discussed authorizing the...
GULF SHORES, AL
Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild

Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild. Wet Willie, Telluride, Grayson, Red Clay Strays set to play. American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is hosting a summer concerts series on its beach below the Fairhope bluffs to raise money for the restoration of its historic main building, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally. The series begins on May 22 with Grayson Capps and continues Memorial Weekend with the Motown Blowout featuring The Tip Tops on May 29 and Grateful Dead tribute band East LA Fadeaway on May 30. All concerts start at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or at eventbrite.com.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Music & A Movie nights continue May 20 & 27 in Foley

Music & A Movie nights continue May 20 & 27 in Foley. Music and a Movie and Heritage Park Marketplace return to Heritage Park for five consecutive Fridays beginning May 20. Admission is free. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4 p.m. with Heritage Park Marketplace, which will showcase a variety of arts and crafts as well as plants, vegetables, fruits, and gift items. The marketplace will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk. Those who come for the music and a movie are asked to bring a chair or a blanket for seating. Call 251-943-1300 or visit visitfoley.org for more info. Other dates for the event are May 27, June 3 and June 10.
FOLEY, AL
NAIA Track Championship back in Gulf Shores May 25-27

NAIA Track Championship back in Gulf Shores May 25-27 For the eighth year, Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events will host the NAIA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships alongside with city of Gulf Shores at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 25-27. Approximately 1,300 student-athletes from colleges across the country will contend for the championship titles in a variety of track and field disciplines.
GULF SHORES, AL
OB Grand Slam

Dick Kaufman and Mathilde Nelson pictured below bid and made a 7 diamonds doubled Grand Slam at the Orange Beach Bridge Club on Thursday, May 5th. The Club meets at the Orange Beach Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:30. New players are always welcome.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Baldwin Education Coalition providing student resources

Baldwin Education Coalition providing student resources. The Baldwin County Education Coalition has launched Palm Project, an initiative to help Baldwin County students succeed inside and outside of the classroom by providing in-school and online resources for items such as school supplies, hygienic products, clothing, household items, first aid, food, beverages and fees for graduation or testing.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

