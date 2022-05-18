Bald Eagle Released In Orange Beach

EXIT REALTY Gulf Shores held a “Camping for Cans” themed food drive for the Christian Service Center April 22. The event was a huge success resulting in a trailer-load of nonperishable goods collected and delivered to the Christian Service Center. Their efforts will bless many families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. Some of the food collected will be used for the Center’s summer “backpack” food program for children. The program helps families supplement their weekly food supply while their children are not receiving free/reduced breakfast and lunch at school. Thank you Exit Realty Gulf Shores for joining with CSC to serve families in need in our Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan communities. Thank you also to the following businesses that supplied gift baskets for this campaign: A Specialty Bakery; Anchor Title Company; Barr Group Mortgage; The Mike Carey Team, The Home Loan Expert; Southern Shore Coffee; Wheeles Karate and Jiu Jitsu.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO