ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

$121.5M settlement in New Mexico clergy sex abuse scandal

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpKUt_0fhiMvJq00
Clergy Abuse New Mexico FILE - Archbishop John C. Wester, head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, N.M., tells reporters on Nov. 29, 2018, the diocese will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the following week as clergy sex abuse claims have depleted its reserves. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, one of the oldest Catholic dioceses in the United States, announced a settlement agreement Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to resolve the bankruptcy case. “The church takes very seriously its responsibility to see the survivors of sexual abuse are justly compensated for the suffering they have endured,” Wester said in a statement. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File) (Susan Montoya Bryan)

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — One of the oldest Catholic dioceses in the United States announced a settlement agreement Tuesday to resolve a bankruptcy case in New Mexico that resulted from a clergy sex abuse scandal.

The tentative deal totals $121.5 million and would involve about 375 claimants.

The proposed settlement comes as the Catholic Church continues to wrestles with a sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has spanned the globe. Some of the allegations in New Mexico date back decades.

The chairman of a creditors committee that negotiated the agreement on behalf of the surviving victims and others said it would hold the Archdiocese of Santa Fe accountable for the abuse and result in one of the largest diocese contributions to a bankruptcy settlement in U.S. history.

It also includes a non-monetary agreement with the Archdiocese to create a public archive of documents regarding the history of the sexual abuse claims, committee chairman Charles Paez said.

“The tenacity and courage of New Mexico survivors empowered us to reach a recommended settlement that addresses the needs of the survivors on a timely basis," he said in a statement Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case seeking protection from creditors in 2018.

The settlement still must be approved by the abuse victims. It includes funds from sales or property and other assets, contributions from parishes and insurance proceeds. It does not include settlement of any claims against any religious orders, lawyers for both sides said.

“The church takes very seriously its responsibility to see the survivors of sexual abuse are justly compensated for the suffering they have endured,” John C. Wester, archbishop of Santa Fe, said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is our hope that this settlement is the next step in the healing of those who have been harmed,” he said.

In New Mexico, some 74 priests have been deemed “credibly accused” of sexually assaulting children while assigned to parishes and schools by the Archdiocese, which covers central and northern New Mexico.

Established in the 1850s after the Mexican-American War, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed for reorganization in late 2018 to deal with a surge of claims. An estimated $52 million has been paid in out-of-court settlements to victims in prior years.

“No amount of money can undo the pain and trauma that our clients and their families have suffered,” Dan Fasy, a lawyer who represented some of the victims, said Tuesday. “But we hope this settlement can bring some form of closure and healing to the abuse survivors we were privileged to represent.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Gusty winds fuel wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado

ALBEQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

In 2 states, 1 in 20 residents missed during US head count

Around 1 in 20 residents in Arkansas and Tennessee were missed during the 2020 census, and four other U.S. states had significant undercounts of their populations which could short-change them of federal funding in the current decade, according to figures from a survey the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. In...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
WSOC Charlotte

Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it. Two of the state's four abortion clinics already stopped providing abortions after the governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Clergy#Priests#Violent Crime#Catholic#The Catholic Church#Archdiocese
WSOC Charlotte

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
WSOC Charlotte

Edwards ousts North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his Republican primary race Tuesday to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, after the pro-Donald Trump firebrand's personal and political blunders translated into voter unhappiness. Cawthorn called Edwards to concede the 11th Congressional District primary to Edwards, Cawthorn campaign...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSOC Charlotte

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said. Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Coniglio,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Alligator delays start at Florida elementary school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It wasn’t bad weather but an unwanted guest that delayed school for some students in central Florida. When students began arriving at Michigan Avenue Elementary school in St. Cloud, Florida on Monday morning, they were greeted by a 6-foot-long alligator blocking the building’s entrance, WFTV reported.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election. With her win, Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. Republican Ted Budd’s strong performance is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Pennsylvania man shot cousin, burned his body

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police arrested a central Pennsylvania man and charged him with murder after he allegedly killed his cousin and tried to destroy the body. State police told WJAC that Derek Louk shot his cousin twice before dragging the body to a hole, piling tires over him, and then dousing the body with kerosene and setting it on fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy