ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

911 despatcher on administrative leave

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an update tonight on a story...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Administrative Leave#Western New Yorkers
Daily News

Taco Bell worker held without bail in cold-blooded killing of customer after earlier disputes

A cold-blooded Taco Bell worker stalked and fatally shot a total stranger after a pair of late-night confrontations both inside and outside inside the Bronx fast-food joint, authorities said Wednesday. Accused killer Edison Cruz, 25, first scuffled with victim David Scott at the restaurant, with the killer following the customer and his wife when they walked out, said Bronx prosecutor John ...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect made hateful statements towards Black community after his arrest, police say

The 18-year-old suspected of opening fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, reportedly made disturbing and hateful statements following his arrest.Payton Gendron’s statements during his initial questioning showed he was filled with hatred towards the Black community, police officers told CNN.On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Markets store, which is in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo. Out of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black, officials have said.Mr Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder – which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Rapper Casanova Pleads Guilty to Multiple Serious Charges

Brooklyn rapper Casanova is facing years behind bars after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in a gang-related federal racketeering case. Casanova's guilty plea to racketeering and narcotics offenses came more than a year after he and 17 other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang were charged in a sweeping December 2020 indictment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Payton Gendron: Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting appears in court charged over 10 murders

Payton Gendron of Broome County, New York, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in a mass shooting that left 10 people dead and three more injured at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.He was arraigned on Saturday night and pleaded not guilty.“I understand my charges,” were the only words he said in court, sitting alongside a publicly appointed lawyer. The teenager appeared in a court in a white, medical-style gown and face mask. Following the charges, a judge remanded Mr Gendron without bail, and he will appear in court in five days for a felony hearing.New...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy