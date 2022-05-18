911 despatcher on administrative leave

Payton Gendron of Broome County, New York, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in a mass shooting that left 10 people dead and three more injured at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.He was arraigned on Saturday night and pleaded not guilty.“I understand my charges,” were the only words he said in court, sitting alongside a publicly appointed lawyer. The teenager appeared in a court in a white, medical-style gown and face mask. Following the charges, a judge remanded Mr Gendron without bail, and he will appear in court in five days for a felony hearing.New...
