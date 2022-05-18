Dollywood named favorite theme park by national association

Monday, Dollywood finished in a three-way tie for National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA) Favorite Theme Park of 2021, sharing the distinction with Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Dollywood also won the award before, back in 2017.

The NAPHA was founded in 1978, and it is an international educational and enthusiast's organization comprised of experienced riders who have ridden a diverse assortment of roller coasters and other attractions. An average member has been to over 100 different parks and ridden nearly 370 different roller coasters.

Members of the NAPHA vote in an annual survey to determine the best parks and attractions across several categories.

Dollywood was also recently featured in USA Today's 10Best, when its DreamMore Resort and Spa won the title of Best Amusement Park in the country.