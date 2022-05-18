ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Stone Brewing Co-Founder, Wife Give $1 Million to CSUSM in Support of Social Mobility

northcountydailystar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Wagner, the president and co-founder of Stone Brewing, and his wife, Laura, have given $1 million to Cal State San Marcos to establish funding to support social mobility, one of the core tenets of the university’s new strategic plan. The Stone Brewing Fund for Social Mobility will...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

MiraCosta College Welcomes New Vice President of Institutional Advancement

OCEANSIDE, Calif. —May 19, 2022— Shannon Stubblefield, an experienced leader in fundraising and developing community partnerships, has been named as the new Vice President of Institutional Advancement at MiraCosta College. Stubblefield begins her post at MiraCosta College on June 1 after 10 years as chief philanthropy officer for...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Escondido Salutes its Public Works Professionals

This week is National Public Works Week. Thank you to all of our Public Works staff who work tirelessly all year long to keep Escondido running! We are highlighting a few of our Public Works Professionals. Meet Troy Chappell, he is a Lead Maintenance Technician in our Streets Division. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
San Marcos, CA
Society
San Marcos, CA
Education
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Education
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Chamber of Commerce Awards Cash Scholarships to Vista Rising Star Honorees VIDEO

The Film Hub in Downtown Historic Vista was the home to the Vista Chamber of Commerce 8th Annual Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Honorees last Friday. Twenty graduating seniors from seven different high schools were awarded scholarships recognizing excellence both academically and inspirationally in the community and at their respective schools. The money awarded for scholarships and the number of recipients awarded is the most awarded since the Vista Chamber of Commerce has been running the Rising Star program.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Dr. Cheryl James-Ward discusses ongoing controversy with SDUHSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A meeting was held Thursday at the San Dieguito Union High School District to discuss the behavior of the former superintendent, Dr. Cheryl James Ward. A group of parents rallied outside before the meeting, to express their frustration over comments Ward made about Asian-American families in the district.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mike Peterson

These Are Some of the Fastest-Growing Industries in San Diego

If you’re looking to kickstart a career in San Diego, there are a variety of quickly growing industries to choose from. San Diego may be known for its beaches, fish tacos, and year-round sunshine, but the city is also home to many important industries that drive the local economy. From defense contractors to aquaculture companies, here are some of the fastest-growing industries in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad Chamber Announces Rising Star of the Year

Carlsbad, CA (May 13, 2022) – In September, 2021 the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce launched its third annual Rising Star of the Month Program. Each month during the school year four to five high school seniors are nominated from Carlsbad High Schools to be honored at the Rising Star Breakfast hosted at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce offices. Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 30 high school seniors were honored from 5 different high schools.
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csusm#College Education#Stone Brewing Co Founder#Cal State San Marcos#Student Affairs
northcountydailystar.com

MainStreet Oceanside Design Committee Wants Help Naming New Glass Mural

The MainStreet Oceanside Design Committee would like to thank you for submitting your ideas to name our soon-to-be-installed ocean glass mosaic mural by artist Don Myers. The committee has narrowed down our social media contest submissions to four finalists. Vote for your choice by next Friday. The selected mural name — and the contest winner — will be announced at the installation celebration of the mural this summer on the corner of Mission Avenue and Ditmar Street across from the MainStreet Oceanside office in the Oceanside Cultural District.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Palomar Medical Center Escondido Ranks Among Top 5 in California for Spine Surgery

SAN DIEGO – May 17, 2022 – Palomar Medical Center Escondido ranks among the top 5 in California for Spine Surgery according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. Not only does Palomar Health rank in the top 5 in California for Spine Surgery, but is also one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery, and a Spine Surgery Specialty Excellence Award recipient. For the State Ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on eight key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and planned clinical areas.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Beachfront Improvement Options Public Meeting

A feasibility study is underway to explore potential improvements to Oceanside’s Junior Seau Beach Community Center and Pier Amphitheater area. The initial Discovery Phase of the study is complete and the City of Oceanside is progressing to the Options Phase based on what it has heard from the community. The next public meeting discussing this phase is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms to continue discussions on the potential improvement options for the facilities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Today's Transitions

Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Oceanside Now Has the Highest Unsheltered Homeless Population in North County

The latest results of the annual homeless census show that Oceanside’s unsheltered homeless population significantly increased since 2020, while Escondido’s decreased. The point-in-time count wasn’t conducted for unsheltered residents in 2021 because of the pandemic, and the count should be viewed strictly as a “minimum,” according to the director of the Regional Homelessness Task Force, which conducts the federally mandated count.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Historical Society Inducts Nine New Hall of Fame Members

The Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Induction of the Vista Historical Society was held Saturday, May 14th, at the Shadowridge Country Club. Nine new members to the Historical Society Hall of Fame were introduced to a full banquet room of society members and guests at the annual luncheon. As...
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy