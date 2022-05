KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman who had previously been reported missing was located and is safe, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) on Thursday. Crystal A. Carter, 45, had reportedly not been seen “for a few days,” a release from the department on Wednesday stated. A day later, she is no longer considered […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO