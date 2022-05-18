Body Found in Waterloo

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo man whose home was the scene of an unsolved homicide from 2018. Davon Demetrius Caldwell, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $50,000.
A northeast Iowa man has been arrested for supplying drugs to minors. The Oelwein Police Department says 26-year-old Edgar Torres Santiago was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 2nd Avenue Northwest just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a criminal complaint, someone reported seeing three females being dragged inside the home.
Three people have been arrested for stealing items from Norby’s Farm Fleet in Manchester. Manchester Police say on Wednesday, they received a report of a possible threat at the store at 1341 West Main Street. Officers investigated and discovered two people had tried to remove merchandise from the store...
ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents. Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department. Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is […]
Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings. The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. President Biden is using the defense production act to work with private companies...
A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a weapon early Sunday morning in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police on Tuesday arrested 23-year old Malik Nix on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say a 911 hang-up call came from the Voodoo Lounge in downtown Cedar Falls around 1:20AM. Witnesses told police Nix punched a man inside the bar. He then pulled a gun on the man when the man tried to retaliate. Nix was later found with an empty holster and his weapon was found inside in his vehicle. Bond for Nix was set at $25,000.
In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
Davenport, IOWA – According to the police officials, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Kazius Childress and he is a suspect in two homicides which occurred in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect was wanted out...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thetriple shooting at MLK Park is the 109th confirmed shooting in the city, according to Des Moines police. That is half of 2021's total and we're only a little more than a third of the way through 2022. "It's a story that we're telling far...
A Mason City Man has been arrested on multiple weapons charges. Tuesday, the Mason City Police Department, along with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft Avenue. The warrant was a follow-up to a shooting investigation from April and officers recovered two handguns.
A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
Police in Iowa Falls are investigating some recent reports of vandalism that have been reported throughout different areas of the community. Police says the person or persons involved used spray paint or some type of marker to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, on picnic tables and on the Bill Riley Statue.
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg,...
MASON CITY — Court documents filed about the man accused of shooting at a northeast Mason City house last month accuse him of shooting at multiple residences. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where officers say they recovered two handguns. 43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was taken into custody and charged with: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three weeks ago, 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was killed in a hit-and-run on E University Ave and Sampson St. Now, Ema's sister shared that on top of processing the death of her little sister, she is also trying to locate personal items she believes were stolen at the scene.
This week, places in the Cedar Rapids area are celebrating Bike to Work Week with several events. Iowa parents react to FDA's approval of COVID-19 booster shot. Children ages 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 booster shot, but not all parents in Iowa are behind the idea.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with several warrants was taken into custody this week and is facing an additional felony drug charge. Mariah Jurgena, 28, was wanted for multiple felony charges stemming from 2021, including theft, drugs and ongoing criminal conduct. She was taken into custody Wednesday...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
