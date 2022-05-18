ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Body Found in Waterloo

By Scott Fenzloff
1650thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman’s body was found by a mushroom hunter over the weekend in northeast Waterloo. Waterloo Police began a...

1650thefan.com

Comments / 1

kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Walking Into a Home & Assaulting Woman

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

Oelwein Man Arrested for Supplying Drugs to Minors

A northeast Iowa man has been arrested for supplying drugs to minors. The Oelwein Police Department says 26-year-old Edgar Torres Santiago was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 2nd Avenue Northwest just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a criminal complaint, someone reported seeing three females being dragged inside the home.
OELWEIN, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Three People Arrested for Stealing Items from Norby’s in Manchester

Three people have been arrested for stealing items from Norby’s Farm Fleet in Manchester. Manchester Police say on Wednesday, they received a report of a possible threat at the store at 1341 West Main Street. Officers investigated and discovered two people had tried to remove merchandise from the store...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

New details: Father says Iowa 4-year-old shot herself with his gun

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents. Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department. Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is […]
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old

Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings. The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. President Biden is using the defense production act to work with private companies...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Man Arrested on Weapons Charge

A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a weapon early Sunday morning in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police on Tuesday arrested 23-year old Malik Nix on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say a 911 hang-up call came from the Voodoo Lounge in downtown Cedar Falls around 1:20AM. Witnesses told police Nix punched a man inside the bar. He then pulled a gun on the man when the man tried to retaliate. Nix was later found with an empty holster and his weapon was found inside in his vehicle. Bond for Nix was set at $25,000.
WATERLOO, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Toddler Killed on Tricycle in Driveway Accident

In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
BAXTER, IA
kchanews.com

Mason City Man Arrested on Weapons Charges

A Mason City Man has been arrested on multiple weapons charges. Tuesday, the Mason City Police Department, along with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft Avenue. The warrant was a follow-up to a shooting investigation from April and officers recovered two handguns.
MASON CITY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Iowa toddler on tricycle dies after being backed over

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A two-year-old child died Tuesday morning after officials said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway. According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter. A release from […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Police in Iowa Falls Investigating Recent Vandalism Spree

Police in Iowa Falls are investigating some recent reports of vandalism that have been reported throughout different areas of the community. Police says the person or persons involved used spray paint or some type of marker to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, on picnic tables and on the Bill Riley Statue.
IOWA FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Fayette County crash

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Criminal complaint filed in court accuses Mason City man shot at several residences since start of April

MASON CITY — Court documents filed about the man accused of shooting at a northeast Mason City house last month accuse him of shooting at multiple residences. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where officers say they recovered two handguns. 43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was taken into custody and charged with: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect

This week, places in the Cedar Rapids area are celebrating Bike to Work Week with several events. Iowa parents react to FDA's approval of COVID-19 booster shot. Children ages 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 booster shot, but not all parents in Iowa are behind the idea.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Wanted Mason City woman arrested, facing additional charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with several warrants was taken into custody this week and is facing an additional felony drug charge. Mariah Jurgena, 28, was wanted for multiple felony charges stemming from 2021, including theft, drugs and ongoing criminal conduct. She was taken into custody Wednesday...
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Family of Missing Cedar Rapids Man Hopes Remains Can Be Found

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

