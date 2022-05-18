ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

No. 7 Mount St. Dominic defeats St. Anthony’s (NY) - Softball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophia Kiseloski struck out seven in seven innings while giving up one run on five hits as Mount St. Dominic, No.7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 9-1, over St....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
Newark, NJ
Education
City
Newark, NJ
NJ.com

Track and field: Ledgister scores huge PR on Day 1 of Hudson County Championships

Day 1 of the Hudson County Championships in Secaucus were action packed to say the least and featured one of the best performances in the state this season. In the 100-meter dash, Fitzroy Ledgister of St. Peter’s Prep, who is committed to play wide receiver at Rutgers, took home the gold while setting a state-best time this season with a 10.55, knocking off the previous best of 10.59 set by Spencer Anderson of Morristown-Beard at the Morris County Championships earlier this week.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Montclair over Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Alex Veldran scattered six hits, allowed just one run and came within one out of a complete game to lift Montclair to a 3-1 win over Bloomfield at Woodman Field in Montclair. Veldran struck out seven and walked three and also went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Noah Dnistrian went 2-for-3...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Clarence Rupert becomes latest member of Saint Peter’s Cinderella team to transfer

Yet another member of the Cinderella Saint Peter’s team that reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament is transferring. Clarence Rupert, the 6-foot-8 freshman forward from Philadelphia, announced Wednesday night he is transferring to Southern Illinois. Rupert averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds last season. He notched 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Peacocks’ 67-64 victory over Purdue in the Sweet 16.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: No. 2 East Brunswick sweeps, crowned Greater Middlesex Conf. champs (PHOTOS)

East Brunswick, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title on Thursday at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Bears swept all five flights and tallied 50 points. After the win, the team took to a nearby playground and celebrated like kids. J.P. Stevens, which had four finalists, took second with 34 points while South Brunswick finished in third with 30 points.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy