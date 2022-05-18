No. 7 Mount St. Dominic defeats St. Anthony’s (NY) - Softball recap
Sophia Kiseloski struck out seven in seven innings while giving up one run on five hits as Mount St. Dominic, No.7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 9-1, over St....www.nj.com
Sophia Kiseloski struck out seven in seven innings while giving up one run on five hits as Mount St. Dominic, No.7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 9-1, over St....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0