Fox Sports’ RJ Young is here to discuss the big game between Alabama and Texas in Week Two of the 2022 season. The game will be broadcast on Fox, and has the potential to be one of the biggest games of the year. Despite the fact it’s a home game for Texas, the Longhorns are big underdogs in this one. RJ believes this is a great opportunity for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new quarterback Quinn Ewers to change the national perception of Texas in their match-up against the Crimson Tide. Then, RJ shares his thoughts on Nick Saban's quote suggesting there isn't enough "parity" in college football.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO