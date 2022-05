(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Jackson County in south central Indiana, and Jennings County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazards were quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts. This storm was producing hail up to golf-ball size. A report of golf-ball size hail came in from Mitchell. Folks in Brimestone Corners, Indiana, also saw the same size of hail about 7:43 p.m.

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO