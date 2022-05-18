ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield hit-and-run

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7W6Q_0fhiJIN400

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m.

Police said a dark-colored sedan was driving north in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when the driver hit a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound lane. The driver of the car did not stop.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One car stolen, 20 broken into during early morning hours in rural Virginia county

Police said they will continue investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

NBC12

Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Hanover, state police said. “A white Chevy Suburban ran off the road to the left and was unable to avoid striking the guardrail,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “This caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree.”
HANOVER, VA
cbs19news

Juveniles facing charges after several mailboxes vandalized

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of juveniles is accused of vandalizing more than 60 mailboxes in the Lake Monticello area. According to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday. Working with the Lake Monticello Police Department, the sheriff’s...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
