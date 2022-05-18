Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield hit-and-run
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m.
Police said a dark-colored sedan was driving north in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when the driver hit a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound lane. The driver of the car did not stop.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they will continue investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
