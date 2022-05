After tying the NCAA record after getting hit by 10 pitches in a single game Tuesday, LSU is now second in the nation in taking one for the team. LSU batters have been hit by a pitch 107 times this season. Purdue is No. 1 at 108, and the NCAA record for a season was set by Delaware State in 2012 at 152.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO