Locally... Area T&F athletes earn regional berths

Area T&F athletes earn regional berths

POMEROY — The Sheridan girls and New Lexington boys and girls competed in the first day of the Division II district track and field meet at Pomeroy Meigs.

The Generals' Rilea Waite placed third in the shot (34-8 3/4) and New Lexington's girls 4x800 relay of Sydney Hambel, Emma Abrams, Grace Baker and McKenna Pingle were also third in 10:27 to earn regional berths, as the top four advanced.

New Lex's Kenneth Waggoner missed with a fifth-place finish in the boys pole vault (10-8).

Sheridan's Adrienne Spicer and Addi Shaeffer in the 100, Spicer and Katelyn Heath in the 200, Heath in the 400, Claire Shriner and Beckett Strong in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays reached Saturday's finals.

New Lex's Bella Starlin (100), Pingle (200/400), Nora Duperow (100), Jocee Bowen (300H), girls 4x100 and 4x200, boys 4x200 and 4x400 relays and Chase Dumolt (400) also qualified for the finals.

In Division III at St. Clairsville, West Muskingum's Carlee Hankinson placed third in the girls high jump, clearing 4-10 to earn a regional berth, while Rebecca Strunk just missed with a fifth-place finish in the girls shot (34-0).

Rosecrans' Emily Backus in the girls 100 and Evan Backus in the boys 100 and West M's Josey Johnson in the girls 800, Haylee Scheide in the girls 300 hurdles, the girls 4x100 and 4x200 relays qualified for Friday's finals.

MVL announces scholarship winners

The 2022 softball recipient of the Greg Williams “The Ceramic” Memorial Scholarship is Miss Zoe Dodson from Philo High School.

The 2022 Crooksville recipient of the Greg Williams “The Ceramic” Memorial Scholarship is Noah Dickerson.

The 2022 recipient of the Bill and Mary Rider Baseball Scholarship is Bradley Filimon

Garza hits ace at Fuller's

Mike Garza had a hole-in-one on Saturday, May 14 at Fuller's Fairways, using a 50-degree wedge on the 118-yard 6th hole. His witnesses were Shane Kirkman, Jimmy Reisz and Ross Halran.

Tom makes hole-in-one at Crystal

CJ Tom made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole at Crystal Springs.

MVOTA holding Legion baseball tryouts

The Muskingum Valley Old-Timers will have tryouts, ages 15-19, for the Senior and Junior American Legion Post 29 Baseball teams from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 28 at West Muskingum High School.

If still in tournaments at that time, come to register, but you cannot try out. For more information call Randy Bonifant at 740-319-3828 or Pat Corder at 740-819-6080.

Youth League scores

In West Muskingum Youth League 8U Softball, West M Undertakers defeated the Byesville Scarlet Slammers 18-0. The Undertakers were led by Bristol Sands and Gabby Cox with four hits, and Paige Mounts, Penelope Higdon and Annabelle Higdon with three hits each.

In Muskingum Valley League 12U Youth Baseball, West Muskingum The Energy Cooperative defeated John Glenn Strauss Fence 20-3. The Energy Cooperative was led by Max Higdon with three singles, Brody Koehler a double and single, and winning pitcher Ryder Rose and Morgan Pennington with two singles each. Amari Harris added a home run for The Energy Cooperative.

Scores can be submitted by emailing trnews@zanesvilletimesrecorder.com. They will run as space permits.

Lincicome led MHPCC League

Roxie Lincicome fired 41 for low gross and posted low net of 29 in the MHPCC Ladies League on Tuesday at Green Valley. Winning teams were 1, 5, 9, and 10.

Fuller's hosted The Greens League

"The Greens" Tuesday Couples Scramble League at Fullers Fairways were led by the team of Bob and Lynn Werry and the team of Matt and Misty Grimm fired the low gross score of 34 and low net score of 32.

Winning teams were Dan & Eli Moore, Al & Sandy Hall, Bob & Lynn Werry, Matt & Misty Grimm, Jake & Jess Johnson, Loren Long & Connie Watton, Joe & Sas Dougherty, and Dave & Karen Lyons.

Lashley, Firich headline Crystal Seniors

Rick Lashley carded a 37 for low gross and 30 for low net in the Crystal Springs Golf Club and Community Bank Monday Morning Senior League A Division. Winning teams were 3-10-5-2-9-11-6.

In the B Division, Lee Firich shot 39 for low gross, and low net was 34 by Firich, Tim Hottinger, Randy Newell and Tom Paul. Winning teams were 6-8-11-9-2-14-5-3.

Green Valley hosting Junior Golf Clinic

Green Valley will hold a Junior Golf Clinic for 10 weeks on Fridays, starting on June 3 and running through Aug. 5.

This is for boys and girls ages 8-12 and 13-17 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon each Friday. Classes will begin with 45 minutes of instruction, while beginning golfers will go to All Seasons for the first two weeks to learn grip, set up and full swing.

There will be handouts and golf favors, and we will discuss golf etiquette, basic rules, and on course management during the clinic. Parents and guardians are welcome to stay during the lessons.

Cost is $180 in advance for nine weeks and receive a week free or pay $20 per week. For more information, call the pro shop at 740-452-7105.

Charlie Goelz League played a scramble

The Charlie Goelz League at Zanesville Country Club played a foursome scramble on Wednesday.

The winners at 4-under on a scorecard playoff were Blake Hartford, Lucas Howard and Dave Grosshandler, while second at 4-under was the team of Brent Mirgon, Tim McLain, Jason Rosser and Parker Alfman and third at 3-under on a scorecard playoff was Doug Myers, Tim Linn, Mike Alfman and John Schowinsky.

Longest putt on No. 11 was Colin McCall at 9-feet-0 and Mirgon was closest to the pin on No. 18, putting it within 5-feet-5.

Mathews highlights Ladies League

Kathy Mathews shot 38 for low gross and Mathews and Mollye Beale tied for low net of 26 in the Edward Jones/Scott Barr Ladies League at Green Valley Golf Club. Winning teams were 2, 4, 6, 9 and 10.

Mathews also had a birdie on No. 12; Mary Farmer (No. 12) and Leslie Colopy (14) had chip-ins, and the weekly game winner was Cindy Snider with closest to the pin on 16.

Ladies Aux played Best Ball

The ZCC Ladies Auxiliary played a Two Best Ball - Net format on Wednesday.

The 18 Holers were led by Connie LaPlante, Janet Pompei, Paula Brunton and Deb Hennessey with 130, while second with 134 was Susan Baltzer, Lucy Cook, Linda Phillips and Vicky French.

The 9 Holers were led by Marie Bolin, Ann Somple, Lisa Johnson and Linda Graham with 64, and second with 68 was DeeDee Dodson, Susan Thompson, Joan Minning and Cindy Linn, while longest putt winner was Susan Baltzer on No. 11 (8-feet-6).

Smith leads Geyer Family League

Jay Smith fired 32 for low gross while Bob Blaney, Steve Hambel and Danny Searls had 30 for low net in the Geyer Family Insurance Wednesday League.

Team results: Reid Baughman Insurance (3.5), J & S Maintenance (1.5); 3 Bald Guys & Bill (3), Mayhem (2); Goss Supply (3.5), Flecto (1.5); Farus Funeral Home (5), Geyer Family Insurance (0); Big Johnsons (4), CCU Mining (1); Carlwick Stop & Shop (3), Jarretts (2).

Park Ladies League led by Gainer-Frey, Mohler

Jenny Gainer-Frey shot 36 for low gross and Kathy Mohler had low net of 19 in the Wednesday Park National Bank at Green Valley.

Winning teams were 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 20.

Taylor paces Parettes

The Wednesday Night Green Valley Parettes League had Vickey Taylor with low gross of 40 and low net of 28. Winning teams were 1, 4, 7, 8, and 10.

