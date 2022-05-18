Van stolen from Wrentham doggie daycare found, dogs safe

WRENTHAM, Mass. — A doggie daycare van stolen from Wrentham has been found, and the dogs inside are “fine,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

Two dogs were inside the van when it was stolen from Tail Blazers University, a Wrentham-based dog trainer and daycare.

6-month-old Tessie had just started her doggie boot camp when the van was taken.

She was returned home late Tuesday night after a stressful and emotional few hours away from her family.

“Oh my God, I’m beside myself,” Tessie’s owner, Linda Fernando, said. “Thank you to everybody, it was posted all over the place. The police were amazing.”

Police sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m. asking for the public’s help in finding the van, which had been seen driving erratically on I-495 South.

Police said the vehicle may have been going to Providence, R.I.

It was located in Pawtucket Tuesday night.

