ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Pedestrian seriously injured in Chesterfield hit and run

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKjqG_0fhiI3K300

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan was traveling northbound in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when they struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound lane. The driver of the sedan didn't stop and continued northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

Driver has non-life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened on the 100 block of Courthouse Road. According to police, the driver of the car was cited for failing to yield. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Hanover, state police said. “A white Chevy Suburban ran off the road to the left and was unable to avoid striking the guardrail,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “This caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree.”
HANOVER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
foxrichmond.com

Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood

Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago — CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in a neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say just after 8 p.m. they responded to a call of shots fired outside a home at the 3000...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Crime#Traffic Accident#P3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy