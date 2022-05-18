UNM adds JUCO transfer QB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have added some local talent. Sandia Prep’s Mac Manzanares is joining the basketball team as a non-scholarship player, UNM announced on Wednesday. The 6’5″ forward is a two-time class 3A first team all-state selection. This past season, Manzanares averaged over 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per game while […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The roster for the upcoming basketball season is more or less set for UNM. Head coach Richard Pitino met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the current state of the team. Coming into the off-season, Pitino said the team would focus on addressing depth in the front court. Various injuries and […]
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The NMSU football team may have found its quarterback for 2022. New Aggies head coach Jerry Kill told KRQE sports that former Volcano Vista and NMMI quarterback is the current QB1 on the depth chart. Following a successful career at Volcano Vista, Pavia went...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Earlier this year, UNM football coach Danny Gonzales said that he wanted to add another QB to the roster, possibly a junior college transfer. He held true to his word as Contra Costa College transfer QB Jake Jensen committed to the Lobos on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Aggies possibly have their QB1, as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Lobo basketball roster has come together, it has excited head coach Richard Pitino. He feels good about the future of his team, and he believes the new additions will be able to come in and make an impact. “I think every position is going to be pushed and that’s the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents of an Albuquerque Young American Football League team are furious after they say they raised thousands of dollars for the team during the spring season and now the money and coach have vanished without a trace. Miranda Buffett has been a YAFL mom for years, her youngest son is now playing his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The counter-culture comedy duo Cheech and Chong known for their movies, music, and pot-fueled adventures made stops at PurLife locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho today. They were promoting their brand “Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.” The staff at the Rio Rancho store says the line was twice as long as they saw […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering suggestions for new parents needing to feed their babies during the formula shortage. The University’s Department of Pediatrics says unless they are on a specific diet, it is okay to switch to any available formula. If your baby is at least six months old, you […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be hosting a New Mexico Night on Saturday, May 21. Among the festivities include a tattoo stand, salsa contest, performances, and lowriders. Local tattoo artists Elvis Shirley and Sebastian Duran will be at the pre-match-tailgate doing live tattoos of New Mexico-themed pieces. The listed designs range in price […]
Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
Community organizer Barbara Jordan passionately speaks to the large crowd gathered in the intersection of Lomas and Fourth Street in Downtown Albuquerque about the fight for abortion rights on the evening of May 3, 2022. She finished by urging the crowd to not let this be the last time they come out to support their community. (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans for Source NM)
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
We’ve got a first neighborhood with Richmond America Homes — Tim Brislin, senior vice president at Harvard Investments. Monarch, a new community on the horizon at Mariposa Subdivision, is gearing up for sales. Some key infrastructure has been laid and land for the project has been cleared as...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in a desperate search for his Harley Davidson motorcycle that was stolen from the most unthinkable place – a church during a funeral. “I went inside for the funeral and heard a motorcycle start about 9:55, 10-ish. I walk outside and see them driving off with my Harley […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A welcome surprise for zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark, who arrived Sunday to find one more orangutan than they were expecting. Sarah, the 38-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning to a healthy baby. The BioPark announced Sara’s pregnancy in March. One of her other offspring, Pixel, […]
Navajo Nation leaders are paying their respects to Omar Bradley, the late former Navajo Area BIA Director. Bradley died Monday at the age of 71. He was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Bradley’s career began in 1978 as a realty officer with the...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man with more than a dozen arrests is on the loose after cutting off his GPS monitor while awaiting trial. In April 2021, 28-year-old Hernan Aguero was arrested in a stolen car and then released the next day. Just five days later, police say he stole a BMW getting cleaned at […]
Serious wind, heat and dry problems are driving big wildfires in the US Southwest with no signal of aid in the weather conditions forecast. About 16,000 households have been evacuated in New Mexico, with 40,000 folks impacted and no end in sight. What is up coming. Observers count on additional...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A much-anticipated food and music festival with some big-name headliners was supposed to come to Albuquerque this weekend. But the city says they never signed off on it. Now, ticket holders and vendors are demanding their money back. “I just want a refund. I paid 400 dollars for, you know, this […]
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
Comments / 0