Saint Paul, MN

Future of Summit Ave. under discussion in St. Paul

KARE 11
 2 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul is considering expanded bike and walking trails along historic Summit Avenue as part of the "Summit Avenue Regional Trail Master Plan," which remains in the design phase and still needs council approval. The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department...

