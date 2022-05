As you may, or may not know, a Canadian company called Green Light Metals has applied for a drilling permit in eastern Marathon County. Water is one of the most important things in our lives. Plans were recently announced to commence a sulfuric acid mineral exploration drilling project to evaluate if an open-pit gold mine will be constructed. Citizens from the region are very concerned that groundwater will be placed in jeopardy of contamination. Without access to clean drinking water, many aspects of everyday life will become burdensome and unhealthy. Every resident in Marathon County gets their drinking water from the same saturated groundwater aquifer that the drill holes pass through.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO