Watch: Cubs' Christopher Morel hits homer in first career MLB at-bat

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel reacts after he hit a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. It was his first home run and his first at bat in the major leagues. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel was on the Double-A Tennessee Smokies earlier this week when he got the call up to play for the Chicago Cubs. Morel didn't waste the opportunity and made the most of his MLB debut.

Chicago was up 6-0 in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates when Cubs manager David Ross gave Morel the chance at his first major league at-bat as a pinch hitter for third baseman Patrick Wisdom. With a full count, Morel blasted a 417-foot home run to left field and was so excited that he almost forgot to touch first base.

Morel, 22, was called up after veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the injured list.

"C-Mo is somebody who can give us a lot of versatility," Ross said ahead of the Tuesday game, via Cubs.com. "He can play pretty much any infield position and every outfield position. He's on the 40-man, and swinging the bat really well right now. He's got a dynamic skill set. Some power, some speed, and really versatile."

Morel batted .306 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 28 games with the Smokies before he was called up by the Cubs.

