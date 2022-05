EasyBins, a company solving the grocery logistics problem for suburban markets in North America, has expanded its online grocery marketplace to begin serving families in Topeka, Kansas and surrounding communities. Topeka customers can now enjoy easy online access to in-stock grocery items across multiple stores in their area so they can enjoy more time with their families. EasyBins plans to grow its staff in Topeka to 20 team members over the coming year.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO