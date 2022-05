Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Reynolds was not in Wednesday's lineup before the game was rained out and he has been left out of Thursday's lineup as well. Brandon Drury is shifting to second base in place of Reynolds while Albert Almora returns to the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO