Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Red Bank soccer team beat Soddy Daisy 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the region championship. The Lions scored on a penalty kick in the first half to go up 1-0 at halftime. The Trojans returned the favor in the second half with a goal on a free kick to even the match at 1-1. That how the score stayed before the Lions won on PK’s.

RED BANK, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO