COLUMBUS, Ohio — “There’s no question where we sit now, is a much better place,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. Although cases are rising in Ohio and across the country, the weekly average for deaths in Ohio has declined 16% in the last 3 weeks. This latest increase in COVID cases may look much different than the waves we’ve seen in the past.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO