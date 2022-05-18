ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Proposed changes for St. Charles restaurants on hold for now

 2 days ago

KMOV

St. Charles to vote on new plan to ease bar restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Charles could vote on a new plan to ease some restrictions on bars along the historic Main Street Tuesday evening. Over the past couple of years, there have been several ideas thrown around to fix crime in St. Charles. One of those ideas produced an app called “Show Me ID”. The app makes it so that every bouncer would scan an ID making sure it was real to cut down on underage drinking.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

Tornado Warning for portions of St. Charles and St. Louis Counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you get an emergency alert on your phone from the National Weather Service? A Tornado Warning has been issued for St. Louis, St. Charles, Madison, and Jersey counties until 5:45 pm. A tornado watch means that the conditions in our atmosphere are favorable for severe weather. But as soon as […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

O'Fallon Mexican restaurant Don Emilianos closes its doors

O'FALLON, Mo. — After seven years in business, Mexican restaurant Don Emilianos Restaurante Mexicano of O'Fallon, Missouri, closed, the husband-and-wife co-owners said. In a post on Facebook, Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano and her husband and chef, Victor "Hugo" Arellano-Guzman, wrote, "This is not goodbye, but rather, hasta mañana." The O’Fallon...
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2now.com

Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ in St. Louis County

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Shots were fired around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Pagedale, authorities said. A witness said he heard 12 gunshots. Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ …. Flooded roads and homes in south St. Louis after …. More St....
Columbia Missourian

Cave Vineyard takes wine lovers deep into a Missouri cave

Cave Vineyard in Ste. Genevieve offers a wine-tasting experience with a twist: Sip your Chardonnay in a saltpeter cave. Marty and Mary Jo Strussion purchased the property that holds the vineyard and natural cave in 1995, with the intention of making it a retirement residence. Other vineyards were popping up...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Former ALDI executive and local contractor indicted for fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A former Aldi executive and a local general contractor were indicted for federal fraud offenses relating to the construction of Aldi grocery stores in Southern Illinois and Missouri. Documents show Louis Ross, 62, and Donald Schniers, 71, were accused of conspiring to create the...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

EF-0 tornado touched down in St. Louis County during severe storms

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a small tornado touched down in Kirkwood as severe storms swept across the St. Louis region on Thursday. The tornado, which hit the area around 5:00 p.m., produced wind speeds of about 80 miles per hour. It damaged trees along a three-mile path and then lifted just northeast of Old Warson Country Club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in St. Louis County (Again)

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County is steadily rising, though mask mandates or other protective restrictions are “a long ways away,” according to County Executive Same Page. At a press briefing Monday morning, Page said the amount of cases in the county rose by 30%...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Step back into pre-Civil War history with Missouri Town 1855

Colonel's house (2019).Facebook. Step back in time with your family for an educational experience at Missouri Town 1855 owned and operated by Jackson County Parks & Rec. Displayed within 30 acres, you'll see structures dating back from 1820 to 1860 before the Civil War. You'll experience culture from this period of time. It's essentially an outdoor museum of history.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

