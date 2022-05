Orange County California lifeguard Jonathan Savas and 22 colleagues have filed an application for a rehearing of their federal civil rights lawsuit before an en banc (all judges) panel of judges of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. They are suing the State of California and the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) union for violating their First Amendment right to abstain from forced union membership and compelled financial support.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO