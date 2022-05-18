ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders discuss buying more property in Parker for stormwater retention

By Jenna Maddox
 2 days ago

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Parker city council members discussed buying some land for stormwater retention at their meeting Tuesday night.

The land is located next to the Cheri Lane townhomes off Business 98, which is prone to flooding.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said the property owner is asking for $25,000, which council members say is too much.

Future of Parker fire chief position in question

However, the mayor said he’s worried the problem will only get worse if they don’t buy the land and build the retention area.

“We really want the property,” he said. “My public works director says it will help immensely with the storm runoff. For Cheri Lane, as you know, it floods really badly. I feel like I support what he says. I agree with him. He’s the expert. He says we should do it, I think they should do it.”

Mayor Kelly plans to present a counteroffer to the property owner on Wednesday.

If the owner refuses, council members said they’ll move on.

WMBB

WMBB

