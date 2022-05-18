ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Temperatures may creep into triple digits next week

By Candy Cáceres
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comfortable conditions today in the mid 80s ahead of a big bump in temperatures on tap for tomorrow.

Breezy conditions will be likely near the passes and desert communities with winds gusting around 20-35 mph.  Friday will be cooler with temps falling back to near normal.

There’s about 20-35 percent chance that we might see triple digits by early next week in Kern County as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west.

Air quality will be moderate on Wednesday.

