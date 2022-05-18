Temperatures may creep into triple digits next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comfortable conditions today in the mid 80s ahead of a big bump in temperatures on tap for tomorrow.
Breezy conditions will be likely near the passes and desert communities with winds gusting around 20-35 mph. Friday will be cooler with temps falling back to near normal.
There’s about 20-35 percent chance that we might see triple digits by early next week in Kern County as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west.
Air quality will be moderate on Wednesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
