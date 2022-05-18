Tecos Add to Win Count with Shutout

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees voted against reinstating its athletics program. Thursday night, Mercurio Martinez, Jr., LC Board Trustee, asked the board of trustees to consider bringing back the program, or just a few sports like soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s tennis. “I’m asking the board to allow access to that fund balance,” said Martinez. “For the proper maintenance of these four different sports programs, and then take it from there,” he added.
