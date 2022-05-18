ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Tecos Add to Win Count with Shutout

By Ryan Bailey
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kennys Vargas was the man once again...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Garcia Returns Home to Sign with Trinity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Martin Tiger Kevin Garcia returned to Laredo, signing on to continue his playing days with Trinity University in the gym where his basketball journey started as a five year old. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Heat kicks off home opener against Brownsville

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the temperatures outside continue to rise, that means it’s time for the Laredo Heat to take to the field. The soccer team will do that for the first time here in the Gateway City. The team will be taking on Brownsville during their home...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Heat Ready to Open Up Home Schedule

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After opening up the season with a scoreless draw in San Antonio, the Heat are hoping a full roster will have them primed for victory on Wednesday night. For more headlines. click here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Six Nixon athletes sign on the dotted line

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big day over at Nixon High School as they saw six of their Mustangs sign national letters of intent to continue playing at the next level. Baseball’s Jose Escamilla is off to Wayland Baptist University while his teammate Jahel Hernandez signed on with Southwestern College.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Week Awards 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department honors one officer that stands out among the rest. During a special ceremony, Officer Cesar Benavides was given the Officer of the Year Award. Benavides has been serving the community for over 25 years as a patrol officer. He has also been preparing future officers for the last 23 years as a field training officer. He says, ”don’t be discouraged by the negativity that’s being displayed right now across the United States. Be positive. Be positive and have that integrity, have that excitement to become a police officer and make us proud. Make our department proud showing that you have that integrity, that passion to be an officer.”
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

The LC Board votes against reinstating the athletic program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees voted against reinstating its athletics program. Thursday night, Mercurio Martinez, Jr., LC Board Trustee, asked the board of trustees to consider bringing back the program, or just a few sports like soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s tennis. “I’m asking the board to allow access to that fund balance,” said Martinez. “For the proper maintenance of these four different sports programs, and then take it from there,” he added.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Changes in Our Weather in My Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our weather will be quite hot Friday and Saturday as desert air aloft continues to influence our weather. A wave in the upper level wind flow brings a slight chance of a thundershower from Mexico Friday evening. Slight chance. A cold front from the Great plains will stall in our area Sunday, bringing shower chances, cloudier skies, and lower temperatures for a number of days.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pet of the Week: Princess

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s segment of Pet of the Week, this little Princess is looking for a new kingdom!. Her name is actually Princess just like any other princess from fairytales or Disney movies, this little girl needs a hero to save her and take her home.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A visa holder is indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs through the World Trade Bridge. Court documents say Sergio Bustos-Cruz was charged for trying to distribute several pounds of cocaine. According to reports, Bustos-Cruz allegedly attempted to drive through Bridge Four on April 21. During secondary inspection,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported on south Laredo highway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo Tuesday morning. It happened at around 9:45 a.m. near Mangana Hein and Highway 83. Video shows black truck may have collided with a white car that had the company name, Bright Star Care on it. No word...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pots and plants stolen at San Luis Rey Church

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A robbery is reported at a church for the second time in the last few weeks. This time, thieves targeted San Luis Rey Church where administrators with the church say plants and pots were stolen. Father Jose Lucero shares that plants are also being destroyed by the thieves when the robberies are taking place.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD prepares for 2022 commencement ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway at Laredo I.S.D. for the upcoming 2022 graduations. Next week roughly 1,500 LISD students will walk the plank to receive their diploma. The commencement ceremonies for Martin, Nixon, and Cigarroa High School will take place on Thursday, May 26 at the Sames Auto...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction vehicle crashes right into a south Laredo home on Wednesday evening. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a home at the 4300 block of Gabriela Lane at around 3:24 p.m. According to the Laredo Fire Department, paramedics arrived and found a bulldozer...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents help locate lost autistic child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents help locate an autistic child who was lost in Rio Bravo. The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents patrolling the Rio Bravo area when agents spotted a child trip and fall without getting up. Agents stopped to assist the child and render...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

TxDOT kicks off 20th annual Click It or Ticket Campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation held its 20th annual Click It or Ticket campaign to remind residents to buckle up before they get behind the wheel. Several different law enforcement entities, city, and county officials gathered at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday morning to kick off the annual campaign.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD graduations to start next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District officials are preparing for graduation ceremonies that are set to begin in a week. Lyndon B. Johnson students are set to start walking the stage Tuesday, May 24 at the Sames Auto Arena. Alexander High School seniors will follow on Wednesday, May 25th. United South High School students will have their ceremony on Friday, May 27. It’s United High School’s graduates turn on Saturday, May 28.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection for the man accused of a stabbing at a Laredo reception hall is been pushed back yet again. According to the Webb County docket, a hearing for the case against Anthony Tays Jr. took place on Thursday. Tays is accused of killing Jaime Leal...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed vehicle pursuit starts in Zapata and ends at on the Mexican side of a Laredo bridge. It all started at around 12:30 p.m. when DPS Troopers got a call about a possible stolen pick-up truck -- traveling from Zapata towards Laredo. The pickup was...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD to discuss dress code for upcoming school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly two years of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, school is back in session and things are starting to return to normal. As LISD prepares for the upcoming school year, district officials will decide whether to reinstate the school uniforms. The decision is currently taking...
LAREDO, TX

