Davenport, IA

Iowa Attorney General nominee holds law-enforcement round table in Davenport

By Linda Cook, Mike Colón
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Brenna Bird for Attorney General Campaign hosted a law enforcement round table in recognition of National Police Week. Candidate Bird...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa lawmakers work on the state budget to move closer to adjournment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Few lawmakers were at the Iowa Statehouse on Wednesday to pass budget bills through committee. Multiple proposed budgets were moved out of the Senate appropriations committee to the Senate debate calendar. Among those budgets passed were education, health & human services, economic development, and infrastructure.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Supreme Court case pits Iowa pig farmers against California

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa pig farmers are raising a stink because they want to sell their products in a state that annually consumes 15% of all U.S. pork. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a California animal welfare law. It requires pork sold in the state to come from more spacious farms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC advocate against solitary confinement heads back to prison

A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday against Anthony Tony Gay, of Rock Island, for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Earlier Gay, who previously was released from prison in 2018, was a speaker who advocated against the use of solitary confinement. The 2020 charges. Over three...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
miamistandard.news

Iowa Legalization Campaign Gives a Voice to the People

The group recently launched its newest campaign, which is led by Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro. Recently, Knott authored an article about their drive to get Iowa up to speed with other states that have legalized cannabis. “Cannabis reform is sweeping the country. From ruby red South Dakota and Montana to perpetually blue New York and New Jersey, majorities from across the political spectrum are voting for reform. In some states it’s a stronger medical program,” Knott wrote. “In other states voters have gone all in for both medical and recreational cannabis. In Iowa, we don’t have a choice. We don’t even have a voice.”
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Iowa voters shouldn’t be fooled by Republican spin

As a teenager, I participated in a few snipe hunts. The hunt went like this. On a dark night, a group would go into the woods. Those from past hunts were the so-called snipe chasers. The naïve, newbie was tricked into being the bag holder. After making some noise to herd the mythical snipe toward the bag, the chasers hid. One person was left alone holding the bag.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate bar fight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Coal Valley police are investing a fight at Crabby’s Bar that injured a person in April. The Coal Valley Police Department responded to Crabby’s Bar, in the 800 block of West 1st Street for a reported fight on April 23. According to police...
COAL VALLEY, IL
Western Iowa Today

Senate GOP Budget Plan for Courts Involves Money Transfer from Pension Fund

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. G-O-P Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says it appears some of those expenses can be covered with money no longer needed for the pension system for judges. He says their pension fund is in “very good shape,” so Senate Republicans want to transfer nearly five million from the fund to cover the cost of judicial pay raises and filling vacancies. But Caitlin Jarzen, an administrator in the court system, says state law prohibits this kind of transfer AND it would result in job cuts. House Republicans have passed a separate budget bill for the state court system that does NOT include the money transfer.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Senators Scuttle Moratorium Related to Carbon Pipelines

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Senators are scrapping a moratorium that would have prevented developers from seeking eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before next February. The Iowa House attached the plan to a budget bill in March. Late yesterday (Wednesday), Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a similar budget bill, but there was no reference to the carbon pipelines in the bill and lawmakers on the committee didn’t mention it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 requirement bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law requiring many gas stations to offerE-15 gas Tuesday. The governor and state Republicans have been fighting for this bill for a long time. The same legislation failed to pass the statehouse last year. The requirement won't...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Not Dropping School Scholarship Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not giving up on her bid to get state scholarships for students in private schools before the Iowa Legislature shuts down for the year. Reynolds says there have been a lot of discussions on doing a smaller number and limiting the number of schools that it would apply to. The Republican-led Senate passed the governor’s plan in March to provide state scholarships to 10-thousand students in low and moderate-income households who enroll in private schools. The plan has stalled in the House, as many House Republicans worry the proposal will hurt small, rural schools and benefit urban areas like Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Suspect in two Cedar Rapids murders is arrested in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

