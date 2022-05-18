Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Nashua

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Claremont man is facing a list of charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery. Claremont police arrested Nathan Pillsbury, 35, on Wednesday. He is accused in a shooting overnight Monday at Main and Elm streets. Police said the victim and suspect left before officers arrived.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a 69-year-old woman found in Manchester remains unsolved after over 30 years. Manchester police responded to a report of a stabbing at a parking garage on the morning of May 20, 1991. Police found Rita Roy stabbed multiple times at the garage on...
CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Hampshire man has been arrested by State Police on several charges on May 15. Police said they could also smell alcohol at the scene. Police arrested Michael Connor, 52 of Goffstown, New Hampshire. When police searched the vehicle they said Connor was found to have a switchblade, LSD, multiple glass containers […]
DEDHAM – Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square earlier this month. A woman who works at Horse Thieves Tavern was assaulted around closing time on May 7. Dedham Police said two of the suspects are 14 and the other is 16. They do not live in Dedham and their identities have not been released. They have been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. The woman who was attacked said she heard a knock on the window and went outside. "I woke up on the ground. I was just surrounded by people kicking me and smashing at my head," she told WBZ-TV.The attack happened right across from the Dedham Police Department. One of the suspects is also charged with assaulting a police officer.
SALEM, N.H. — A doctor accused of seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl in aSalem crash last summer when a granite mailbox post flew through the front of her house intends to plead guilty, according to court documents obtained by News 9 Investigates. An attorney for Dr. Scott Dowd has...
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators have released a sketch of a man they're calling a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple last month. The man is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and short brown hair. He was described as clean-shaven.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual shown in the images above in relation to a stabbing that occurred at about 2:40 AM on Sunday May 8, 2022, in the area of 2164 Washington Street in Roxbury. As a result of the incident, an adult male victim later presented himself at a local area hospital for treatment of several non-life-threatening stab wounds sustained during the unprovoked attack.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon on gun and drug charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Christopher Gaskin, 46, of Hartford, was arrested on the federal complaint on April 28. He is charged with firearm possession and narcotics distribution offenses. Harford police pulled over the car Gaskin was driving on Irving […]
At about 6:17 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Daniel Dotson, 27, of Dorchester, in the area of 2 Lattimore Court. Officers were on directed patrol when they observed a vehicle idling with several individuals standing...
Three suspects are facing charges for following an investigation into an alleged fraud ring that was targeting seniors in Durham and across the GTA. According to the DRPS, more than 70 incidents of a “grandparent scam” are being investigated across across the region. In each case, a senior victim received a phone call from a person purporting to be a lawyer for their grandchild.
At about 8:10pm on May 17, 2022 Officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a radio call for a Person with a Gun at 8 Westville Terrace and made an onsite firearm arrest of Rene Rodriguez, 23, of Hyde Park. Officers were dispatched to a call for a person...
BROCKTON – A woman hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Brockton has been identified as 50-year-old Chafang Wu.Neighbors heard the crash around 7 a.m. on Ash and West Chestnut Streets.Police inspected a Prius that had veered off the road and smashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped on impact, and the top portion was left dangling above the ground.Investigators said the driver is cooperating with police and foul play is not suspected.Mike Gomes was on his way to work at the time of the crash. He rushed in and attempted CPR on the victim."I just think...
(WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly trafficking over 150 grams of fentanyl. The department says officers made a traffic stop in the area of Foster Street and Maxfield Street for a motor vehicle infraction. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle...
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after attempting to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine from undercover agents, US Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement. Jesus Arley Munera Gomez, 35, attempted to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine for $200,000...
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire investigators are publicizing a sketch that shows a man they're calling a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple last month. Additionally, the reward for information about the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid has swollen to $33,500. The man...
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sharon man has been arraigned on assault and weapons charges in connection with a South Station domestic violence incident over the weekend. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two officers observed Joseph DeFilippo, 35, pulling a woman’s hair as she lay on the ground outside of South Station. When they ordered him to stop, he released her and identified her as his girlfriend. The officers observed scratch marks on the victim’s chest and cuts on her hands.
WORCESTER - Officer with the Worcester Police Vice Squad served a warrant at 94 Fairfax Road on Tuesday, May 17, leading to the arrest of two men. Officers saw the individual named in the warrant, Fitzroy Ball, leave the residence and enter a Jeep. Officers detained Ball without incident. Officers...
BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a female pedestrian, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said that Chafang Wu, 50 years old, of Brockton, was killed due to the crash on Ash and West Chestnut Streets...
Comments / 1