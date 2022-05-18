McGehee wins Republican Judge Executive race

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – William “Mack” McGehee came out on top in the Republican primary ticket running against Doug Thomas and Jordan Baize in Muhlenberg County.

Candidates and their friends and families gathered at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse on Tuesday to wait for the results. McGehee says throughout the tornado recovery and the elections, it’s all just been about the community.

McGehee will run against Gaylan Spurlin in November. To read the full results for Muhlenberg County, click here .

