Muhlenberg County, KY

McGehee wins Republican Judge Executive race

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – William "Mack" McGehee came out on top in the Republican primary ticket running against Doug Thomas and Jordan Baize in Muhlenberg County.

Candidates and their friends and families gathered at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse on Tuesday to wait for the results. McGehee says throughout the tornado recovery and the elections, it's all just been about the community.

McGehee will run against Gaylan Spurlin in November.

14news.com

Three incumbent sheriffs across Tri-State lose primary election in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November's general election.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sutton to run in general election

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk Clyde Gregory Sutton has added his name to the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

8th House Rep. Walker Thomas wins Republican primary

Incumbent Walker Wood Thomas defeated Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling in the 8th House District race for state representative. Thomas won the district — comprising Caldwell County and parts of Trigg and Christian counties — by a margin of less than 600 votes.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Muhlenberg County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
Muhlenberg County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
hancockclarion.com

Baker, Garner win primaries in South Hancock and Lewisport

Kentucky's primary election was Tuesday, which included a handful of local races for county offices.
Doug Thomas
WBKO

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Incumbent Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle was beaten in the Republican Primary Tuesday night to challenger James Edward Vincent.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
#Republicans
whopam.com

West, Knight win mayoral primaries; council primary decided by one vote

Hopkinsville City Councilmember Alethea West and local businessman James Knight, Jr. will square off to be mayor of Hopkinsville in November after they won their respective primaries Tuesday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Election Issue Reported In Republican Hopkinsville City Council Race

The Christian County Republican Party is waiting for guidance from the Kentucky Board of Elections and the Attorney General's Office after learning of a problem in the Hopkinsville Council Ward 7 Republican Primary between Doug Wilcox and Mark Graham.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
wkms.org

Upcoming concert to be held in honor of Muhlenberg County tornado victims

A small Muhlenberg County community is honoring the memory of 11 residents that died in December's tornado outbreak with a free concert.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Shuttle announced for Madisonville graduations

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department will provide bus shuttle service to the commencement ceremonies at Hopkins County Central High School (HCCHS) and Madisonville North Hopkins High School (MNHHS).
MADISONVILLE, KY
