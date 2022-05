KENT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of killing his roommate after the crinkling of a candy bar wrapper led to a fight between the two men, authorities said. Phillip Alan Frazier, 58, of Kent, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Danny L. Jones on May 12, according to King County online court documents. Frazier’s bail has been set at $4 million, according to KIRO-TV.

