HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken a parent into custody after allegedly getting into a fight with a high school teacher. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to the high school on Wednesday and found a local high school teacher and coach with minor facial injuries after being attacked by a parent. According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Michael Edwin Rodrigue approached the teacher while on school grounds to discuss a situation involving their child.

HOUMA, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO