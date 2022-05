DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot Saturday night in Danville. Officers responded to the 600 block of Chandler Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in that area. During a search, they discovered the victim laying on the ground on nearby Grant Street […]

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO