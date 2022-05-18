ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Grant Williams and Ime Udoka Argue on Celtics Bench

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

The Boston Celtics were not having a good time during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night. As they trailed the Miami Heat after being outscored 39-14 in the third quarter, tensions boiled over Head coach Ime Udoka and forward Grant Williams argued on the bench.

The confrontation happened during that ill-fated third quarter and at one point Williams told Udoka to "move on."

This is the only video we have of the incident, it's horrible quality but you can see what happened.

Williams was forced into the starting lineup for Game 1 in place of Al Horford who entered the NBA 's health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

The Heat won Game 1, 118-107.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

What Marcus Smart told Celtics on bench after brutal third quarter

What do you tell your teammates after watching them play their worst quarter of postseason basketball in five years?. Marcus Smart was sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a mid-foot sprain, so he could only watch as the Miami Heat ripped off a 22-2 run to start the second half and outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Holliday
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Bench#The Boston Celtics#The Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Epic Response After Shaquille O'Neal Said He Was A Role Player: "You Was Rolling From City To City."

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are arguably the most fun duo on the air when it comes to NBA media. The two are constantly going at one another on Inside The NBA, and one of their main topics of argument always boils down to Barkley trying to discredit Shaq a little and O'Neal responding by bringing up how many rings he has compared to Chuck.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Big Lead

Marcus Smart Had Several Options During Final Play of Bucks-Celtics and Chose the Worst One

Marcus Smart plays a big role in why the Boston Celtics win basketball games more often than not. But there are times where he just... loses his mind. It's hard to explain, yet everybody who viewed last night's Game 5 grudge match between Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks knows exactly what I'm talking about. On the final two possessions of the game for the Celtics, Marcus Smart decided it was Marcus Smart time and proceeded to get absolutely owned by Jrue Holiday twice.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy