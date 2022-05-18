Grant Williams and Ime Udoka Argue on Celtics Bench

The Boston Celtics were not having a good time during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night. As they trailed the Miami Heat after being outscored 39-14 in the third quarter, tensions boiled over Head coach Ime Udoka and forward Grant Williams argued on the bench.

The confrontation happened during that ill-fated third quarter and at one point Williams told Udoka to "move on."

This is the only video we have of the incident, it's horrible quality but you can see what happened.

Williams was forced into the starting lineup for Game 1 in place of Al Horford who entered the NBA 's health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

The Heat won Game 1, 118-107.