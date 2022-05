RAPID CITY, SD– The Special Olympics Torch made a stop in Rapid City on its way to the games being held in Spearfish. The ceremonial “Flame of Hope” started its tour four days ago making rounds across the state of South Dakota. The flame passes through twenty cities in the state carried by athletes escorted by local law enforcement. The run evolved from traveling along the interstate to its current format where local law enforcement and athletes visit cities along the route raising awareness for Special Olympics.

